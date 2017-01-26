BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Jan 26 Ag Growth International Inc -
* Ag Growth announces approximately $60 million bought deal equity financing
* Entered into an agreement with Syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC capital markets, National Bank Financial
* Ag Growth International Inc says will issue on a "bought deal" basis, 1.1 million common shares at a price of $55.10 per share
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders