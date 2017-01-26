Jan 26 VMware Inc

* License revenue for q4 was $887 million, an increase of 8% from q4 of 2015

* VMware reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.43

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.04

* Q4 revenue $2.03 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.99 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* VMware - board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $1.2 billion of its class a common stock through end of fiscal 2018, ending on feb 2, 2018

* Co's new cloud service partnership with amazon web services announced in october 2016 will be available later in 2017