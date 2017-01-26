Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Jan 26 KLA-Tencor Corp
* KLA-Tencor Corp - Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.52
* KLA-Tencor Corp reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.52
* Q2 revenue $877 million versus I/B/E/S view $838.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says