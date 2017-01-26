BW Offshore CEO sees recovery in contract awards
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
Jan 26 Federated Investors Inc -
* Federated Investors Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.52
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue increased by $46.3 million or 19 percent
* Federated investors inc quarterly total revenue $289.9 million versus $243.6 million
* Quarterly total revenue $289.9 million versus $243.6 million
* Q4 revenue view $292.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.