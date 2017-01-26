BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Jan 26 Alamos Gold Inc
* Announces $250 million bought deal financing
* Intends on using net proceeds of offering and existing cash to repay all of its outstanding $315 million senior secured yield notes
* Entered into an amended agreement with a syndicate of underwriters pursuant to which they have agreed to purchase 31.5 million shares at $7.95/share
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders