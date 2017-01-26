BRIEF-Getin Holding to increase capital by 27.8 mln zlotys
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
Jan 26 Centrue Financial Corp -
* Centrue Financial Corporation announces 4th quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.33
* Net interest margin was 3.38% for q4 of 2016, representing an increase of one basis point from 3.37% recorded in Q4 of 2015
* Book value per common share equaled $19.08 at december 31, 2016 compared to $18.21 at year-end 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COMPANY SHALL PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE TO ITS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS.