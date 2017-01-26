Jan 26 Centrue Financial Corp -

* Centrue Financial Corporation announces 4th quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.33

* Net interest margin was 3.38% for q4 of 2016, representing an increase of one basis point from 3.37% recorded in Q4 of 2015

* Book value per common share equaled $19.08 at december 31, 2016 compared to $18.21 at year-end 2015.