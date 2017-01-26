BRIEF-Getin Holding to increase capital by 27.8 mln zlotys
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
Jan 26 Midland States Bancorp Inc
* Midland States Bancorp announces 2016 fourth quarter results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $26.0 million, a decrease of 4.8% from $27.3 million for Q3 of 2016
* Midland States Bancorp - net interest margin for Q4 of 2016 was 3.70%, compared to 4.00% for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COMPANY SHALL PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE TO ITS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS.