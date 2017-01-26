Jan 26 Power Corporation Of Canada

* Power Corporation Of Canada - issue of debentures

* Power Corporation Of Canada says has priced issuance of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 4.81% debentures due january 31, 2047

* Power Corporation Of Canada - debentures will be dated January 31, 2017 and will mature on January 31, 2047

* Power Corporation Of Canada says debentures have been priced to provide a yield to maturity of 4.81%