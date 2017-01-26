BRIEF-Getin Holding to increase capital by 27.8 mln zlotys
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
Jan 26 Power Corporation Of Canada
* Power Corporation Of Canada - issue of debentures
* Power Corporation Of Canada says has priced issuance of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 4.81% debentures due january 31, 2047
* Power Corporation Of Canada - debentures will be dated January 31, 2017 and will mature on January 31, 2047
* Power Corporation Of Canada says debentures have been priced to provide a yield to maturity of 4.81% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COMPANY SHALL PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE TO ITS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS.