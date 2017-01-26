BRIEF-Getin Holding to increase capital by 27.8 mln zlotys
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
Jan 26 Oceanfirst Financial Corp -
* Oceanfirst Financial Corp announces quarterly and annual financial results
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.22
* Says net interest income for quarter and year ended december 31, 2016 increased to $35.8 million and $120.3 million
* Quarterly non-gaap core earnings per share $0.38 excluding items
* Board of directors has approved elimination of 10 branches in legacy cape and ocean shore market area by mid-year 2017
* Expense reductions associated with successful systems integration of cape in Q4 of 2016 will be fully realized in Q1 of 2017
* Oceanfirst Financial Corp says expects to consolidate other branches in its central New Jersey market area by end of year
* Expected annualized cost savings of $3.6 million from closures
* Expects to realize significant cost savings from consolidation of branches
* Net interest margin increased to 3.40% for quarter from 3.34% for quarter ended December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
* COMPANY SHALL PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE TO ITS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS.