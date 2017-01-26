Jan 26 Hennessy Advisors Inc

* Hennessy Advisors reports first quarter earnings increase of 4%

* Q1 earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to $13.3 million

* Hennessy Advisors - hopeful that recovery in corporate profits, more pro-business policy focus from new administration may help extend "bull market"