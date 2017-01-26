BRIEF-Getin Holding to increase capital by 27.8 mln zlotys
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
Jan 26 Hennessy Advisors Inc
* Hennessy Advisors reports first quarter earnings increase of 4%
* Q1 earnings per share $0.74
* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to $13.3 million
* Hennessy Advisors - hopeful that recovery in corporate profits, more pro-business policy focus from new administration may help extend "bull market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COMPANY SHALL PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE TO ITS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS.