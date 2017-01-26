Jan 26 Hilltop Holdings Inc -

* Hilltop Holdings Inc announces financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net interest margin increased to 3.80% for Q4 of 2016, from 3.65% in Q3 of 2016