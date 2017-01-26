BRIEF-Getin Holding to increase capital by 27.8 mln zlotys
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
Jan 26 Hilltop Holdings Inc -
* Hilltop Holdings Inc announces financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net interest margin increased to 3.80% for Q4 of 2016, from 3.65% in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COMPANY SHALL PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE TO ITS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS.