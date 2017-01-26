BRIEF-Getin Holding to increase capital by 27.8 mln zlotys
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
Jan 26 Investors Bancorp Inc -
* Investors Bancorp Inc announces fourth quarter financial results and cash dividend
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.18 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly net interest income increased by $9.1 million, or 5.7% as compared to Q3 of 2016
* Net interest margin increased 7 basis points to 3.07% for 3 months ended Dec 31, 2016 from 3.00% for 3 months ended Sept 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COMPANY SHALL PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE TO ITS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS.