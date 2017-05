Jan 26 Western Alliance Bancorp

* WESTERN ALLIANCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 21.6 PERCENT TO $185.8 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.67 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $175.3 MILLION IN Q4 2016, AN INCREASE OF $2.8 MILLION FROM $172.5 MILLION IN Q3 2016,

* SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN IN Q4 2016 WAS 4.57%, AN INCREASE FROM 4.55% Q3 2016

* SAYS PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.0 MILLION FOR Q4 2016, COMPARED TO $2.0 MILLION FOR Q3 2016