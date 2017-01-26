Jan 26 WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc -

* Announces record performance for 2016 with assets surpassing $2 billion and net income growth of 48% for the year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.36

* Qtrly net interest income $16 million versus $14.3 million

* Qtrly assets under management $ 297.4 million versus. $226.7 million