PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 Europcar Group SA :
* Europcar Group pursues its expansion in the carsharing market with the acquisition of GuidaMi by Ubeeqo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment