* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units

* Midcoast Energy Partners LP - deal for US$170.2 million.

* Midcoast Energy Partners LP - EECI will acquire, for cash, all of outstanding publicly held common units of MEP at a price of US$8.00 per common unit

* Midcoast Energy - upon conversion of subordinated units owned by EEP, EEP will own approximately 52 percent of MEP's then outstanding common units

* Midcoast Energy Partners LP - board of general partner of MEP, unanimously approved merger agreement

* Midcoast Energy Partners LP - board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3575 per unit