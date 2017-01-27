PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 Enbridge Energy Partners Lp
* Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces 2017 financial outlook and strategic review update
* Enbridge Energy Partners - expects to meet 2016 adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow guidance of $1.8 - $1.9 billion and $860 - $920 million respectively
* Enbridge Energy Partners LP - expects 2017 adjusted EBITDA and DCF to be $1.7 - $1.8 billion and $750 - $800 million, respectively
* Enbridge Energy Partners - to sign joint funding agreement with Enbridge Energy Co, a unit of Enbridge Inc, for U.S. portion of Line 3 Replacement program
* Enbridge Energy Partners LP - EECI will fund 99 percent and EEP will fund 1 percent of capital cost of U.S. L3R program
* Enbridge Energy Partners LP - EECI will pay EEP approximately $450 million for its 99 percent interest in project
* Enbridge Energy Partners - expects to use funds received from L3R joint funding agreement to exercise option under eastern access joint funding agreement
* Enbridge Energy Partners - option under eastern access joint funding agreement is to acquire an additional 15 percent interest in eastern access project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment