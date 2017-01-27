Jan 27 EMC Insurance Group Inc

* EMC Insurance Group Inc announces an increase in 2016 guidance

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $2.05 to $2.10

* EMC Insurance Group Inc says increase in guidance is primarily attributed to property and casualty insurance segment

* EMC Insurance Group Inc - GAAP combined ratio for year is expected to be approximately 97.7 percent

* EMC Insurance Group Inc says reinsurance segment's GAAP combined ratio is estimated to be approximately 89.8 percent for Q4

* EMC Insurance Group Inc - GAAP combined ratio for year is expected to be approximately 97.7 percent

* Says expects to report net income in range of $2.18 to $2.23 per share for year ended december 31, 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $636.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* EMC Insurance Group - increase in guidance is primarily attributed to property and casualty insurance segment

* Property and casualty insurance segment is expected to report a Q4 GAAP combined ratio of about 92.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: