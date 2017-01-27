GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 27 Colgate-Palmolive Co :
* Colgate announces 4th quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.68
* Q4 sales $3.721 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.87 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* Latin america net sales decreased 10.5 percent in Q4 2016
* Says Q4 North America net sales, unit volume, pricing, foreign exchange and organic sales were all even with Q4 2015
* Q4 organic sales grew 1.5 percent
* Sees a low-single-digit net sales increase for 2017
* Q4 global unit volume decreased 5.5%, pricing increased 2.5% and foreign exchange was negative 1.5%
* "As we look ahead, uncertainty in global markets and foreign exchange volatility remain challenging"
* Sees 2017 earnings per share on a dollar basis to be flat
* For 2017, on GAAP basis, planning for year of gross margin expansion, expect earnings per share on dollar basis to be flat
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.00, revenue view $15.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Anticipate another year of solid organic sales growth" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks