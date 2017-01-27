GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 27 Tecnoglass Inc :
* Tecnoglass announces agreement to issue $210 million of senior notes
* Tecnoglass -intends to use portion of proceeds to repay approximately $185 million of outstanding indebtedness, to fund working capital needs, among others
* Tecnoglass Inc says transaction is expected to settle on Jan. 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perceived safe-haven yen benefits from risk-averse sentiment