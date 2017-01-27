BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Jan 27 Virtus Investment Partners Inc
* Virtus Investment partners prices public offerings of common stock and mandatory convertible preferred stock in connection with pending acquisition of Ridgeworth Investments
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says gross proceeds from offerings will be approximately $200 million
* Virtus Investment Partners says priced offerings, consisting of 910,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $110.00/share
* Virtus Investment Partners says has priced offerings consisting of 1 million shares of 7.25% mandatory convertible preferred stock at $100.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.