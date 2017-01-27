CORRECTED-BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 bln rupees (May 29)
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 TCF Financial Corp
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share
* TCF Financial - net interest income for Q4 of 2016 increased $5.8 million, or 2.8 percent, compared with Q4 of 2015 and was consistent with Q3 of 2016
* TCF Financial Corp qtrly revenue of $327.1 million, up 1.8 percent from Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Mahindra & Mahindra earnings meet in Mumbai. 5:00