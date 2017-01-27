Jan 27 TCF Financial Corp

* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share

* TCF Financial - net interest income for Q4 of 2016 increased $5.8 million, or 2.8 percent, compared with Q4 of 2015 and was consistent with Q3 of 2016

* TCF Financial Corp qtrly revenue of $327.1 million, up 1.8 percent from Q4 of 2015