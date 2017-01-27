CORRECTED-BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 bln rupees (May 29)
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Provident Financial Services Inc :
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
* Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Provident financial services inc says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share
* Provident financial services inc says total assets increased $588.8 million, or 6.6% to $9.50 billion at december 31, 2016, from $8.91 billion at december 31, 2015
* Provident financial - for quarter ended december 31, 2016, net interest income increased $2.9 million to $66.6 million, from $63.7 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
