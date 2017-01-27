BRIEF-Lysogene completes enrollment in first international pivotal observational study in MPS IIIA
* LYSOGENE COMPLETES ENROLLMENT IN FIRST INTERNATIONAL PIVOTAL OBSERVATIONAL STUDY IN MPS IIIA
Jan 27 Select Medical Holdings Corp :
* Select Medical Holdings Corporation announces estimate of results for fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 in connection with refinancing discussions
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $1.046 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $4.286 billion
* Select Medical Holdings Corp says expects its adjusted EBITDA for full year 2016 be in range of $460 million to $470 million
* Sees Q4 net income $17 million to $25 million; sees FY net income $122 million to $130 million
* Q4 revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $4.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LYSOGENE COMPLETES ENROLLMENT IN FIRST INTERNATIONAL PIVOTAL OBSERVATIONAL STUDY IN MPS IIIA
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 OPERATING LOSS AT 14.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 10.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO