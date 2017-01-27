Jan 27 Select Medical Holdings Corp :

* Select Medical Holdings Corporation announces estimate of results for fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 in connection with refinancing discussions

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $1.046 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $4.286 billion

* Select Medical Holdings Corp says expects its adjusted EBITDA for full year 2016 be in range of $460 million to $470 million

* Sees Q4 net income $17 million to $25 million; sees FY net income $122 million to $130 million

* Q4 revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $4.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S