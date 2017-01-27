Jan 27 Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd :

* Endurance announces results of special general meeting of shareholders in connection with acquisition by SOMPO

* Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd - co's shareholders voted in favor of proposed merger of endurance with and into volcano international limited

* Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd- Endurance and SOMPO expect to complete merger later in Q1 of 2017