* Harris corporation to sell its government it services business to veritas capital for $690 million

* Harris corp - harris' air traffic management franchise, primarily serving faa, is not part of divestiture and will remain with harris

* Harris corp - expects to benefit from use of cash proceeds and restructuring related to divestitures

* Harris corp - harris' air traffic management business will now operate as part of company's electronic systems segment

* Harris - as a result, harris will have three business segments with no changes to its communication systems or space and intelligence systems segments

* Harris -to benefit from cash proceeds,restructuring actions resulting in fiscal 2018 net dilution in range of $0.10-$0.15 per diluted share