GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 27 Harris Corp
* Harris corporation to sell its government it services business to veritas capital for $690 million
* Harris corp - harris' air traffic management franchise, primarily serving faa, is not part of divestiture and will remain with harris
* Harris corp - expects to benefit from use of cash proceeds and restructuring related to divestitures
* Harris corp - harris' air traffic management business will now operate as part of company's electronic systems segment
* Harris - as a result, harris will have three business segments with no changes to its communication systems or space and intelligence systems segments
* Harris -to benefit from cash proceeds,restructuring actions resulting in fiscal 2018 net dilution in range of $0.10-$0.15 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.70 per ounce by 0349 GMT. It earlier touch