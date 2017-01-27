GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
Jan 27 Franklin Resources Inc :
* Franklin Resources Inc announces first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.77
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Franklin Resources Inc says qtrly operating revenues $ 1,560.8 million versus. $1,758.0 million last year
* Total assets under management were $720.0 billion at December 31, 2016, down $13.3 billion during quarter
* Franklin Resources -impact of rising rates during quarter felt across geographies and sectors, contributed to shifts in market leadership in number of areas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.70 per ounce by 0349 GMT. It earlier touch