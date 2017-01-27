Jan 27 Novan Inc :

* Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials

* Novan Inc - no new safety signals were observed and both treatments were generally safe and well tolerated

* Novan Inc - believes that its cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations at least through end of 2017

* Novan Inc - SB204 demonstrated statistical significance compared to vehicle on all three co-primary endpoints in ni-AC302

* Novan Inc - SB204 demonstrated statistical significance on only one of three co-primary endpoints in ni-ac301

* Novan Inc - less than 2% of patients discontinuing due to treatment-emergent adverse events in each trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: