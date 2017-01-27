BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Jan 27 Severn Bancorp Inc :
* Severn Bancorp, Inc announces fourth quarter earnings and year end results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Qtrly net interest income $5.7 million versus $5.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing