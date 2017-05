Jan 27 Mack-Cali Realty Corp :

* Mack-Cali announces recent financing activity

* Refinanced and extended its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility

* Mack-Cali Realty Corp - redeemed remaining $135 million of its outstanding bonds scheduled to mature in august of 2019

* Mack-Cali Realty Corp - entered into a $325 million delayed draw unsecured term loan

* Mack-Cali Realty Corp - repaid a series of loans totaling approximately $200 million of high rate mortgage debt

* Mack-Cali Realty Corp - credit facilities also contain accordion features providing for expansion of facilities up to a total of $1.2 billion

* Mack-Cali Realty Corp - this week, co closed on senior unsecured credit facilities totaling $925 million with a group of 13 lenders