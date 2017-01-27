Jan 27 Cerecor Inc -

* Cerecor announces at-the-market equity offering program

* Intends to use net proceeds from at--market offering program, to partially fund research and development of CERC-501 and CERC-611

* Equity distribution agreement with Maxim Group, pursuant to which co to offer and sell shares of its stock of up to $12 million