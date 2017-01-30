CORRECTED-Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
Jan 30 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp :
* Pacific announces appointment of Barry Larson as Chief Executive Officer
* Jim Latimer will continue in role of interim CEO until effective date of larson's appointment
* larson was most recently a director of company, appointed to new board as part of restructuring of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says