CORRECTED-Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
Jan 30 NioCorp Developments Ltd
* NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
* NioCorp Developments Ltd says increased maximum gross proceeds of offering to C$2.5 million from C$2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says