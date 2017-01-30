CORRECTED-Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
Jan 30 Ennis Inc :
* Ennis acquires independent printing company, inc. In a stock purchase transaction
* Ennis Inc- operations will continue under independent and related entity names
* Says company will now have 4 folder facilities in Michigan, Kansas, California and Wisconsin
* Ennis Inc- all of locations will continue their normal operations
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says