Jan 30 Ennis Inc :

* Ennis acquires independent printing company, inc. In a stock purchase transaction

* Ennis Inc- operations will continue under independent and related entity names

* Says company will now have 4 folder facilities in Michigan, Kansas, California and Wisconsin

* Says company will now have 4 folder facilities in Michigan, Kansas, California and Wisconsin