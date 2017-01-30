CORRECTED-Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
Jan 30 IHS Markit Ltd :
* IHS Markit modifies share repurchase authorization
* IHS Markit Ltd - increases size of authorization; extends through may 2018
* IHS Markit - board to increase size of co's August 2016 share repurchase authorization from up to $1.5 billion to up to $2.25 billion of IHS Markit shares
* Board agreed to extend termination date of co's August 2016 share repurchse authorization from Nov 30, 2017 to may 31, 2018
* IHS Markit - modified share repurchase authorization will be funded using co's existing cash or through incurrence of short- or long-term indebtedness
* Estimated distribution guidance for year ending 30 june 2018 of 22.0 cents per stapled security