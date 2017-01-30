CORRECTED-Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
Jan 30 New Residential Investment Corp
* New residential announces public offering of common stock
* Says offering 49.2 million common shares
* New residential investment- to use proceeds to fund portion of acquisition of unpaid principal balance of conventional mortgage servicing rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
* Estimated distribution guidance for year ending 30 june 2018 of 22.0 cents per stapled security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: