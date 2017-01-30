CORRECTED-Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
Jan 30 MEDNAX Inc
* MEDNAX announces first acquisition of radiology practice
* MEDNAX Inc says deal was a cash and equity transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
* MEDNAX Inc says no additional terms of transaction were disclosed
* MEDNAX Inc says acquisition of Radiology Alliance PC and Infinity Management LLC based in Nashville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says