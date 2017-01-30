Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint -WHO
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
Jan 30 Americas Silver Corp
* Americas Silver Corporation announces 2016 production and costs, 2017 guidance, and Glencore pre-payment facility
* Americas Silver Corp sees 2017 silver production 2.0 - 2.5m oz.
* Subsidiary of co has entered into a non-dilutive $15 million pre-payment facility with a subsidiary of Glencore PLC
* Americas Silver Corp sees consolidated 2016 silver production of 2.4 million silver ounces
* Americas Silver Corp sees 2017 silver equivalent production 5.5 - 6.0m oz.
* Americas Silver Corp says entered into a low interest rate $15 million concentrate pre-payment facility with Metagri S.A. de C.V., a subsidiary of Glencore PLC
* Americas Silver Corp says proceeds of $15 million pre-payment facility used to support development costs for San Rafael zinc-lead-silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
ZURICH, May 30 As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.