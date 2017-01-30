CORRECTED-Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
Jan 30 BioAmber Inc
* BioAmber announces reimbursement of corporate debt and closing of public offering
* Says on january 27th company reimbursed its c$25 million loan with bridging finance inc
* Following repayment of the loan, BioAmber has no corporate debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says