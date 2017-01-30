Jan 30 Affiliated Managers Group Inc :
* AMG reports financial and operating results for the fourth
quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $2.67
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.71 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $550.3 million
* Affiliated Managers Group Inc - company initiates
quarterly cash dividend
* Affiliated Managers Group Inc- AMG's aggregate assets
under management were approximately $727 billion at December 31,
2016
* Affiliated Managers Group Inc says economic EPS of $3.80
for Q4
* Q4 revenue view $563.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Affiliated managers group inc says for q4 of 2016,
revenue was $550.3 million, compared to $589.8 million for same
period of 2015
* Affiliated Managers-given post-election expectations for
regulatory reform,economic growth,"high-conviction" active
managers can outperform passive products
