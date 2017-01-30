Jan 30 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.13 to $1.21

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.226 billion to $3.236 billion

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $3.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S