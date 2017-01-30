Jan 30 Durect Corp

* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program

* Durect-Working with clinical advisors to design phase 2 studies, planning to submit inds which are required to enable studies to take place in us in 2017

* Durect - one patient in high dose cohort experienced serious adverse event which occurred without unusual biochemical changes

* Durect- fda has requested additional non-clinical information relating to ind submitted in late december 2016 for a proposed phase 2 liver study

* Durect corp - "working to address fda's request and consulting with our clinical advisors to finalize study protocol"

* Durect corp - have held a pre-ind meeting with cardiovascular and renal products division of fda

* Durect - utilizing feedback from meeting, clinical advisors to prepare ind required to enable future kidney disease clinical trial in united states