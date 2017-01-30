Jan 30 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd :
* Aspen provides update on actions to improve returns and
reduce volatility in its insurance segment
* Aspen insurance holdings ltd says reinsurance segment is
expected to record underwriting income of approximately $10
million in Q4 of 2016
* Aspen insurance holdings ltd - reinsurance segment is
expected to record underwriting income of approximately $10
million in Q4 of 2016
* Aspen insurance holdings ltd - in total, group expects a
loss ratio of approximately 63% and an expense ratio of
approximately 44% in Q4 of 2016
* Reinsurance segment is expected to record underwriting
income of approximately $10 million in Q4 of 2016
* Aspen insurance holdings ltd - "financial markets were
impacted by movements in yield curve in Q4 of 2016"
* Aspen insurance holdings ltd - results for Q4 reflect an
increase of approximately $15 million in catastrophe losses
* Aspen insurance is expected to record an underwriting loss
of approximately $30 million in Q4 of 2016
* Aspen insurance holdings ltd - aspen expects to record a
diluted book value per share of approximately $46.70 as at
December 31, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: