Jan 30 HB Fuller Co :

* H.B. Fuller company acquires wisdom worldwide adhesives

* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year

* Deal is expected to generate annual run rate synergies of approximately $6 million starting in 2018

* HB Fuller co - deal for $122 million

* Industrial adhesives business will be included in H.B. Fuller's Americas adhesives operating segment