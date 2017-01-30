Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint -WHO
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
Jan 30 Mueller Water Products Inc :
* Mueller Water Products to acquire singer valve
* Mueller Water Products Inc - deal for c$34 million in cash.
* Mueller water Products Inc - once transaction has closed, singer valve will become part of mueller water products' Mueller Co. operating segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
ZURICH, May 30 As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.