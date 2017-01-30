BRIEF-VTB 4-month net profit up at RUB 35.3 billion
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT WAS RUB 35.3 BILLION (27 TIMES INCREASE YEAR-ON-YEAR)
Jan 30 CBL & Associates Properties Inc :
* CBL & Associates Properties Inc acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
* Cbl & Associates Properties Inc - deal for $72.5 million.
* Under terms of leases, cbl will receive aggregate initial base rent of approximately $5.075 million
* Cbl & Associates Properties - under terms of leases, sears is responsible for paying common area maintenance charges, taxes, insurance and utilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it acquired a Tokyo-based land to develop new business