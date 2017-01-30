Jan 30 Middleburg Financial Corp :

* MIDDLEBURG FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2016 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 14.1 PERCENT TO $13.53 MILLION

* MIDDLEBURG FINANCIAL CORP - COMPANY RECORDED NET INTEREST INCOME OF $9.62 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2016 HIGHER BY 1.53% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: