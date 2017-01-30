BRIEF-Keybridge Capital updates on investment in Molopo Energy
* Notes Molopo has recently requested a trading halt 'pending announcement of a strategic investment'
Jan 30 Middleburg Financial Corp :
* MIDDLEBURG FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2016 RESULTS
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15
* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 14.1 PERCENT TO $13.53 MILLION
* MIDDLEBURG FINANCIAL CORP - COMPANY RECORDED NET INTEREST INCOME OF $9.62 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2016 HIGHER BY 1.53% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notes Molopo has recently requested a trading halt 'pending announcement of a strategic investment'
ZURICH, May 30 As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.