Jan 30 TFS Financial Corp :

* TFS Financial Corporation earnings remain strong as housing sector continues to improve

* TFS Financial- did not record provision for loan losses for 3 months ended Dec 31, 2016 versus $1.0 million negative provision for 3 months ended Dec 31, 2015

* TFS Financial Corp- net interest margin for quarter ended December 31, 2016 was 2.16% compared to 2.25% in same quarter last year