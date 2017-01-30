Jan 30 Taylor Morrison Home Corp
* Taylor Morrison reports fourth quarter revenue of $1.2
billion and earnings per share of $0.63
* Q4 earnings per share $0.63
* Q4 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.08 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - Q1 2017 home closings are
expected to be between 1,500 to 1,600
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - Full year 2017 home closings
are expected to be between 7,500 and 8,000
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - Q1 2017 average active
community count is expected to be generally flat sequentially
from Q4 2016
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - Full year 2017 average active
community count is expected to be generally flat relative to
2016
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp qtrly home closings were 2,425,
a 17% increase from prior year quarter
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp qtrly net sales orders were
1,701, an 18% increase from prior year quarter
* Taylor Morrison Home - Homebuilding inventories were $3.0
billion at end of 2016, including 3,920 homes in inventory,
compared to 3,851 homes last year
