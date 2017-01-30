Jan 30 Corcept Therapeutics Inc
* Corcept Therapeutics announces preliminary fourth quarter
and full-year 2016 financial results and corporate update;
provides 2017 revenue guidance
* Q4 preliminary GAAP earnings per share $0.04
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $115 million to $125 million
* Q4 revenue $23.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Corcept Therapeutics - results expected by year-end in
phase 2 trial of proprietary, selective cortisol modulator
cort125134 to treat cushing's syndrome
* Corcept Therapeutics Inc - Phase 1 trials of selective
cortisol modulators cort125281 and cort118335 on track to start
in Q2 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: